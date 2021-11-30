Procare Solutions® Expands Industry Leadership with Acquisition of ChildPlus

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions ("Procare"), a global leader in child care management solutions, today announced the acquisition of ChildPlus Software ("ChildPlus"), a leading provider of Head Start management software. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transformative acquisition of ChildPlus further expands the breadth of Procare's solutions and supports the Company's mission to meet the complete management and parent communication needs of all child care businesses and organizations, including both private pay centers and federally-funded Head Start agencies.

Procare Solutions, the leader in child care software, enters the Head Start market with the acquisition of ChildPlus.

Procare is the leading provider of child care center management and parent engagement software in the U.S., with software solutions to automate every area of child care center operations including: child activity management, accounting and tuition collection, and parent communications. With record growth in 2021, Procare is used by two out of three child care businesses that use software and serves nearly 37,000 child care centers ranging from single-unit operations to multinational enterprises.

"We consider child care to be a critical piece of infrastructure and that investing in early education can make a significant impact on a child's outcome and impact on the world. As policies shift to focus on child care reform, we will continue to empower our teachers, families, and small and large business owners to be the best at what they do – building strong, smart and engaging students," said JoAnn Kintzel, president and CEO, Procare Software. "Our mission is to enable child care providers to easily modernize their operations and grow enrollment, all while saving time, money and resources. As we continue to expand into all verticals of the child care market, we are thrilled to welcome the ChildPlus team and their customers to the Procare family and look forward to continuing to build innovative and effective management software platforms for our clients."

ChildPlus Software is the leading software provider for Head Start, EHS, Migrant, State Pre-K and other early childhood programs. The software is highly customizable to meet each agency's specific needs and enhance productivity and compliance through a fluid workflow. Head Start is a critical program for delivering child care across the U.S. and serves almost 1 million children. Head Start "promotes school readiness of children under 5 from low-income families through education, health, social and other services," according to the Office of Head Start.

Procare plans to further invest in ChildPlus and allow their team to deliver enhanced product capabilities and services for each of ChildPlus' current valued customers and to expand their customer base.

"Procare is the clear market leader, reaching millions of children through their strong client base. We are excited to join the Procare team and we know that our ChildPlus products and services will further expand Procare's market leadership and address the ever-increasing demand for data management in the child care industry. The combined technology investment from our two organizations will allow us to better serve our customers. The combination of Procare's comprehensive suite of child care software and services with ChildPlus' leading program management software for Head Start provides a compelling solution for child care organizations of all varieties," said David McMurrain, President, ChildPlus. "Today's tech-focused parents want instant digital access to up-to-the-minute information about the wellbeing of their children. Partnering with Procare will allow ChildPlus to quickly bring that ability to the Head Start community nationwide."

ChildPlus' unique reporting capabilities and experience in ensuring that child care organizations stay compliant with various regulatory and compliance mandates will be increasingly important in the future and allow Procare to expand its reach to all child care providers that must abide by the Head Start performance standards.

About Procare Software

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been the leading provider of child care management software, parent engagement, integrated payment processing, technology and services. The company supports nearly 37,000 child care centers, preschools, daycares, afterschool programs, camps and related facilities with comprehensive software that has the power to manage every aspect of their business, enrich classroom and parent interactions, and automate the payment process. Procare offers web-based, on-premises and cloud hosting solutions, and supports customers of all sizes from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, please visit www.procaresoftware.com.

About ChildPlus

ChildPlus Software is the #1 most widely used Head Start management software, according to OHS. Since 1985, the team has focused on making the best Head Start software available, top-notch support, multiple training options, and a dedication that can't be beat. ChildPlus offers more robust features needed to successfully operate a Head Start agency, a better user experience, and the most powerful reporting available. Learn more at www.childplus.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Procare Solutions