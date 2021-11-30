Chicagoland residents are invited to show off their holiday lights displays using the #HolidayLightsChi and #PoweringChicago hashtags and brighten the holiday season for families and children surviving domestic abuse

Powering Chicago Kicks Off Holiday Lights Campaign with Giving Tuesday Donation to Local Domestic Violence Organization - Connections for Abused Women and their Children

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, Powering Chicago, the voice of Chicago's unionized electrical industry, announced a $5,000 donation to support Chicago's oldest domestic violence organization, Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC). The impact of the donation will be felt by the CAWC's clients, many of whom suffered a dual pandemic of both domestic violence and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. Today also marks the launch of Powering Chicago's second annual Powering Chicago's Holidays campaign on social media, a month-long celebration of home holiday lighting displays featuring photos submitted by local Chicagoland residents.

Powering Chicago Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powering Chicago)

"Following another difficult year for many, we are thrilled our Powering Chicago electrical contractors and union electricians were able to share holiday joy as presenting sponsor of the City of Chicago's 2021 Christmas Tree in Millennium Park ," said Powering Chicago executive director Elbert Walters III. "This year, we are proud to make a powerful local impact by spotlighting the important work of CAWC, and are asking our member contractors and residents we serve to help to join us in making a donation to Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC). The funds raised will allow CAWC to continue their focus on keeping families together and safe this holiday season and beyond."

"We are amazed and grateful for the support from Powering Chicago on behalf of our clients," said Stephanie Love-Patterson, CAWC's executive director. "We operate the city's first 24-hour hotline and domestic violence emergency shelter. This support will help us continue to reach more women and children with our wrap-around services to help families stay whole."

Chicagoland residents can join in the joy of Powering Chicago's Holidays campaign by:

Taking a photo or short video showing your indoor or outdoor holiday lights

Log into Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter and/or navigate to the home page/news feed

Create a post and write a few words about your light display, making sure to include the hashtag #HolidayLightsChi and #LightsForCAWC in your caption

Upload the photo with the post

Be sure to tag Powering Chicago in your post and follow our social media pages for updates throughout the campaign. Click an icon below to visit our social media pages and follow us:

CAWC Consider making a donation to

Supporters can check out the Powering Chicago Facebook page throughout the holiday season to see featured holiday lights displays from various local residents.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Contractors of the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information about the unionized electrical industry's commitment to better communities throughout metro Chicago, please visit the Powering Chicago website .

About Connections for Abused Women and their Children

Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC) has been committed to ending domestic violence since its founding in 1977. CAWC started Chicago's first 24-hour domestic violence hotline and 24-hour domestic violence emergency shelter. Its mission is to end domestic violence through a series of self-help initiatives, including access to emergency domestic violence, shelter counseling and advocacy support, legal advocacy services for children, and through public education to various organizations and companies where victims and survivors of domestic violence go for services. CAWC is a 501(c)3 designated nonprofit organization, staffed by a team of multi-cultural, bilingual professionals, volunteers, student interns and governed by a volunteer member Board of Directors who represent a variety of business and community interests.For more information, visit Connections for Abused Women and their Children and connect with CAWC on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

SOURCE Powering Chicago