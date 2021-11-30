Navitar Announces Optimized Glass Lens for BAE Systems' New HWK1411 Low-Light Imaging Module

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitar's custom, high-performance f/1.4 Navitar glass lens, optimized for low-light imaging and superior stray light mitigation for day operations, is an integral component of BAE Systems' HWK ultra low-light imaging module.

HWK1411 camera module with 8.0-micron pixel sensor and Navitar f/1.4 lens actively aligned for optimized performance. Image provided by BAE Systems.

The BAE Systems HWK1411 camera module is an integrated, ultra low-light imaging solution that features an 8.0-micron pixel sensor – providing a large pixel photon collection area, world-class quantum efficiency, and exceptional low 0.5e- read noise that provides imaging capability down to 0.0001 Lux (overcast starlight).

Navitar's proprietary lens-sensor active alignment process ensures the full capabilities of the lens and sensor are carried over to each module, and mission-critical performance is delivered for day and night operations.

The HWK1411 camera core is a compact multichip module (MCM) designed to simplify camera integration. The MCM core integrates the HWK1411 image sensor, microprocessor, flash memory, power conditioning, and flexible interface cable for plug-and-play, optimized imaging performance. An innovative new backside illuminated process enhancement delivers world-class, broad-spectrum near-infrared quantum efficiency out to 1100nm to enhance nightglow sensitivity.

"At BAE Systems, we're allowing our customers to see what others can't," said Doug Teeter, CIS Products Program Manager at BAE Systems. "Our imaging sensors power today's most demanding cameras, enabling a broad range of applications."

Modules are available in both monochrome and color versions and designed and built to perform under extreme environmental conditions.

The HWK1411 camera module, based on the BAE Systems Core CMOS sensor, is suitable for a number of military, defense, and security surveillance applications that will benefit from low-light imaging, including:

Soldier Systems - Improving Situational Awareness and Threat Detection

Military and Commercial Night Vision

Air Defense Systems Against Drones / Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS)

Drone Air Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Long Range Surveillance

Missile Guidance and Missile Tracking

Driver Vision Enhancement - Vehicle Awareness

Homeland Security - Facial Recognition

Gimbal Payloads

Law Enforcement - Live Situational Awareness

About Navitar

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Navitar is a global vision technology manufacturer of camera and lens vision systems that are used to solve the toughest electro-optical vision engineering problems. Navitar's optical technology and proprietary lens-sensor active alignment process is helping Military & Defense companies obtain dominant positions and ensuring tactical overmatch against a broad spectrum of air and missile threats. Navitar is set up to be part of their customer's integrated product development team (IPT) through full production. According to Jeremy Goldstein, CEO of Navitar, "Our mission is to support the National Defense Strategy and provide Tactical readiness.

