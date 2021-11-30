Program provides training in three required areas for educators to become a Dyslexia Training Designee (DTD) for their school

IMSE Is Selected as a Dyslexia Designee Approved Training Provider by the Arizona Department of Education Program provides training in three required areas for educators to become a Dyslexia Training Designee (DTD) for their school

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE , an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, today announced it was selected as a dyslexia designee approved training by the Arizona Department of Education. IMSE Structured Literacy Professional Development trains educators to teach reading with programs based on the Science of Reading research that incorporates the best of Orton-Gillingham and all five pillars of literacy.

In 2019, Arizona required the identification of at least one K-3 grade teacher as the Dyslexia Training Designee (DTD) who would receive additional training in three areas: Reading Instruction, Intensifying Instruction and Understanding and Recognizing Dyslexia. The law also states that each school must have at least one DTD on campus prior to July 1, 2022, but does recommend that as many teachers as possible receive this training.

While any particular vendor may offer approved training in one, two, or all three of the areas, IMSE is one of only three out of 19 approved vendors that were approved in all three areas.

The IMSE approach allows teachers to incorporate the five components essential to an effective reading program into their daily lessons: phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The approach is based on the Orton-Gillingham methodology and focuses on explicit, direct instruction that is sequential, systematic, and multi-sensory.

"It is our core belief that all children must have the ability to read to fully realize their potential," said Jeanne Jeup, IMSE co-founder, mother, educator, and global literacy advocate. "We are proud to offer educators access to all of the tools, resources, and skills they need to integrate research-based, explicit, systematic, and multi-sensory instruction into their curriculum to help all students learn to read."

The International Dyslexia Association (IDA) indicates that instruction for students with dyslexia or other reading disabilities should include Structured Literacy programs. Structured Literacy is an explicit, systematic, and cumulative program supported by research. It integrates listening, speaking, reading, and writing. To read more on the elements of Structured Literacy, visit IDA at https://dyslexiaida.org/effective-reading-instruction/ .

IMSE's Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs have helped millions of students become confident and successful readers.

For more information on IMSE, visit https://imse.com/ .

About IMSE

IMSE is an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education, and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country.

