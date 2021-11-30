Callaway Golf Company To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway") (NYSE: ELY) today announced that it will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on December 2 nd in Nashville, TN

Truist Securities Virtual 9th Annual Gaming, Lodging, Leisure and Restaurants Summit on December 9 th

The Company's presentation materials can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.callawaygolf.com.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Investor Contacts

Lauren Scott

(760) 931-1771

invrelations@callawaygolf.com

