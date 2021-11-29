Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Tribe Property Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 2nd Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe Property Technologies (OTCQB:TRPTF)(TSX.V:TRBE), a prop-tech company based in Vancouver, Canada, transforming traditional property management service delivery through convenient and green digital solutions, announced that Joseph Nakhla, CEO Tribe Property Technologies, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 2nd, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: December 2nd, 2021

TIME: 4:00pm EST (1:00pm PST)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cka9xR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Reported record revenue of CAD$4.09 million , a 259% increase over revenue in third quarter 2020;

Reported record gross profit of CAD$2.00 million , a 364% increase over gross profit in third quarter 2020);

Completed the national amalgamation of Gateway Property Management ("Gateway"); announced and closed the acquisition of assets from Powder Highway Management and subsequent to quarter-end, announced and closed the acquisition of assets from NAI Okanagan further expanding the Company's geographic footprint in British Columbia ;

Launched our enterprise software nationally as "Tribe Home";

Launched our revenue-generating strategic Digital Partnership Program; announcing the Pensio Global partnership and subsequent to quarter-end Eddy Solutions, FreshPrep and Luxer One partnerships;

Structured an M&A Integration Team to expedite the full integration and digitization of acquired businesses; and

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com