SLS Hotel & Residences And Lincoln To Host 'Designing Sanctuary' Panel During Miami Art Week New Content Series in Collaboration with Lincoln will kick off with the panel featuring Design Editor Dan Rubinstein, Italian Architect and Designer Piero Lissoni and Lincoln Design Director, Kemal Curić, with future episodes featuring additional industry experts

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS, Delano, Mondrian, Hyde, and Morgans Originals are growing their partnership with Lincoln, offering their audience a chance to experience engaging conversations with high-profile design experts. "Designing Sanctuary" will be a series of design-led discussions that kicks off with a live panel discussion on December 2 at SLS South Beach during Art Week featuring Piero Lissoni and Lincoln Design Director Kemal Curić. Episodes will be available to watch on YouTube.com.

SLS, Delano, Mondrian, Hyde, and Morgans Originals form part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Through Lincoln's partnership with SLS, current and prospective clientele can experience the brand through customized programing or vehicle access to hotel guests.

The series will commence with a live panel discussion exploring the topic of Creating Elevated Experiences, with a deep dive into topics such as user experience, emotional ambiance and sensory stimulation. Featuring Lincoln Design Director, Kemal Curić, and Piero Lissoni, award-winning designer of several SLS properties – including SLS Cancun, SLS Puerto Madero set to open in 2022, and SLS Red Sea set to open in 2023 – the discussion and subsequent Q&A will be moderated by writer and editor Dan Rubinstein. Rubinstein was most recently the Home & Design Director at Departures magazine and was previously the Editor-in-Chief of design magazine, Surface. Future episodes to be announced.

Rohit Anand, VP of Global Brand Partnerships at Ennismore states, "We are very excited to expand on our ongoing partnership with Lincoln. The "Designing Sanctuary" Series is a great opportunity for both our brands and Lincoln to not only share industry knowledge from experts but also learn from each other's unique ideas and objectives, and most importantly, to make this knowledge accessible to a wider audience."

Kemal Curic, Design Director at Lincoln added, "Crafting a space that goes beyond the traditional – a serene sanctuary that elevates the senses and impacts a client's mood every single day – reveals that as designers, we contribute so much more to the overall experience than just creating vehicles that look good. We are excited to be part of this conversation and share our design philosophy and how we deliver on our Lincoln Quiet Flight DNA with like-minded individuals."

Ennismore continues to pursue exciting collaborations across communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This ongoing partnership builds on existing collaborations with Danone, Chase Sapphire, Barilla Group, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB and Y7 Studio.

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company; bringing together an unrivalled portfolio of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 hotel & co-working brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The portfolio includes 87 operating properties globally, with a further 141 hotels in the pipeline across different regions, with strong growth coming from The Hoxton, Mondrian, SLS, SO/ and Tribe; complemented by flagship restaurant brands Bibo, Carna, Fi'lia and Seabird.

Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. With expertise in providing shelter, Ennismore is passionate about providing solutions for homelessness and addressing the many barriers facing the most marginalized people in society.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Portfolio:

21c, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, Jo&Joe, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, Tribe and Working From_

For more information: ennismore.com

ABOUT LINCOLN

Lincoln is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about Lincoln, please visit media.lincoln.com or http://www.lincoln.com .

