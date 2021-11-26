I/ITSEC returns to Orlando for in-person 2021 event

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest modeling, simulation and training conference is back in person as I/ITSEC returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Nov. 29-Dec. 3, the National Training and Simulation Association announces.

NTSA Logo (PRNewsfoto/NTSA)

The 2021 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference will welcome thousands from around the world to look closely at "Innovating and Accelerating Training: Adapting to an Unexpected Future," this year's show theme. The Navy and Marine Corps are the featured services, with Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday offering opening-day keynote addresses.

"We are excited and confident to return to Florida," said James Robb, president and CEO of NTSA, which hosts I/ITSEC. "It is important to bring together, in person, this highly engaged community to share ideas, network and learn from each other." I understand concerns some folks have with the COVID-19 situation. We are tracking cases closely, and case rates are falling quickly in the Orlando area. As infection rates decrease and health protections are in place, the time is here to gather again and strengthen these technologies."

NTSA, an affiliate of the National Defense Industrial Association of Arlington, Virginia, has COVID-19 attendance policy and recent mask updates in place for I/ITSEC. It also will offer COVID-19 testing at the convention center. Details to schedule a testing appointment are available on the I/ITSEC website. If needed upon arrival in Orlando, local COVID-19 Testing Facilities are also available.

Be among the more than 10,000 attendees expected from government, academia, corporations and the military who will explore cyber and big-data analysis and study critical national security issues through special events and dozens of professional papers and presentations. About 400 exhibitors of cutting-edge virtual technologies and applications also are expected at this year's conference. Among I/ITSEC's highlights over four days are peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, a congressional caucus, professional workshops, a serious games competition and STEM events for teachers and secondary students.

Press registration for is free for I/ITSEC. The media center is room 210E at the Orange County Convention Center. .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE I/ITSEC