Cansortium Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, announced that its leadership team will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in December 2021:

Cowen's 4 th Annual Cannabis Conference is being held virtually on November 29-December 1, 2021 . The Cansortium management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on December 1 .

Benzinga's Global Small Cap Conference is being held virtually on December 8-9, 2021 . Cansortium CEO Robert Beasley is scheduled to present at 12:15 p.m. ET and will speak on a panel at 12:35 p.m. ET on Thursday , December 9.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

