Crown Royal gives back to the Bastion Community of Resilience and Louisiana Hospitality Foundation as they continue their mission of donating up to $1 million to those who serve us through their Generosity Fund

It's The Most Generous Time Of The Year: Crown Royal, Drew Brees And Deuce Mcallister Honor Military And Hospitality Workers With Special Generosity Hour In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world continues to move closer to a new normal, the city of New Orleans has been hit especially hard over the past 19 months, with hospitality and military communities amongst those affected the most. To honor, celebrate and encourage these communities that serve us as they continue to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida, Crown Royal teamed up with local NFL legends Drew Brees and Deuce McAllister for a special Night of Service, benefitting the Bastion Community of Resilience and Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8988751-crown-royal-whisky-nfl-bastion-community-of-resilience-louisiana-hospitality-foundation-generosity-fund/

In the spirit of friendly competition, Brees, who represented the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and McAllister, who represented Bastion Community of Resilience, hosted a "battle" for donations on their social media channels and encouraged NFL fans to retweet their tweets to unlock additional donations to their respective charity partners. The donations are part of Crown Royal's season long "Kick off with Crown" program with a commitment (of up to $1 million) to serving those who serve us via the Crown Royal Generosity Fund (a donor advised fund).

"The community in New Orleans means so much to me, and I was proud to partner with Crown Royal to assist in giving back to them," said NFL legend, Drew Brees. "I love a little friendly competition, so from the social competition with Deuce to hanging out with hospitality workers and military personnel at the Generosity Hour, it was an amazing night of fun and service."

"I have seen first-hand the effects the pandemic and natural disasters have had on this place I call home, so to give back to the community with the Crown Royal Generosity Hour meant a lot to me," said NFL legend, Deuce McAllister. "It was everything that NOLA is all about: great drinks, food, music and giving back to those who need it."

In addition to the social competition, guests at the Generosity Hour were also able to unlock additional donations to the charities through scanning QR codes placed on footballs and other décor throughout the event. Each QR code resulted in an additional donation of $1. Through the Generosity Fund, Crown Royal paid tribute to the hospitality and military communities with a $25,000 donation to both the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Bastion Community of Resilience as they continue their efforts to uplift their respective communities.

"Crown Royal put together the Generosity Fund to give back to the communities who need it most, and it's been an honor to see it come to life through Generosity Hours," said Nicola Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "The hospitality and military communities of New Orleans have overcome adversity from the effects of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, but there's still work to be done. Crown Royal is proud to partner with the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Bastion Community of Resilience to see assistance go where it is needed."

Grammy-nominated and locally based musical group Tank and the Bangas were on-hand for a live performance while guests sipped on custom Crown Royal cocktails during the special Generosity Hour.

Crown Royal invites everyone 21+ to toast to our military and hospitality communities. Please remember to drink responsibly.

