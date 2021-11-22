The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Welcomes Two Iconic Changemakers To The Landmark Hotel To Celebrate Miami Art Week

At the intersection of the culinary and visual arts, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach will host Michelin-star Chef José Andrés and rising-star artist Serge Attukwei Clottey to showcase their impactful efforts in sustainability and globalization.

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is thrilled to welcome to the hotel two of the greatest minds in sustainability and humanitarian causes to celebrate the long-awaited return of Miami Art Week 2021 and the Art Basel fair - Chef José Andrés and Artist Serge Attukwei Clottey. With the collaboration of these two impactful trailblazers, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach will introduce "Art For Good" throughout Miami Art Week, transforming the conversation about environmental sustainability and globalization. With a rich history of art and culture for good, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach celebrates art, innovation, nature, and the limitless potential of human collaboration.

Understanding the interconnected relationship between the culinary and art worlds, Andrés and Clottey will create an opportunity for dialogue surrounding sustainability through a unique private culinary experience and a large-scale, open to the public, artistic exhibition from Clottey displayed throughout the historic hotel, which will continue the narrative for the entire guest experience.

Clottey - a Ghanaian artist best known for repurposing plastic Kufuor gallons in his artwork as a means of exploring issues like global warming, water scarcity, and other environmental issues - will be present on Monday, November 29th to debut his commissioned work entitled The Bodies Left Behind (2021) as the primary conversation piece and focal point of the week-long, open for viewing, exhibition. The thought-provoking sculpture and performance art piece will transform a traditional Ghanaian fishing boat into a deeply immersive and impactful sound sculpture experience. Harkening on ideas surrounding the politics of globalization and the impact consumerism has on our environment, The Bodies Left Behind will use sounds of crashing ocean waves and poignant images of plastic and found objects collected from the evening tides along the shores of Ghana to critique the social, environmental, and economic legacies of colonialism that have affected Ghana for centuries.

Clottey will continue to represent his artistic mission through a carefully curated selection of his artworks throughout The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. The property will be adorned with a number of Clottey's works as well as an expansive installation of brightly colored, repurposed plastic, created from discarded yellow gallon containers, creating a focal point in the glamorous hotel lobby.

Celebrated art-world authority Neville Wakefield will be joining Andrés and Clottey acting as the artistic curator for the hotel's Miami Art Week program. As the artistic director of Elevation1049 and Desert X, Wakefield is known for exploring new models for sustainable art outside of institutional contexts.

This site-specific installation was commissioned and made possible by Deutsche Bank Wealth Management and the Ben Josef, Olarte Kanavos and Lowenstein families.

During Miami Art Week, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach will also launch the highly anticipated Dead Rabbit holiday popup. The cult-favorite Irish bar hailing from New York City will take up residency in the hotel for the month of December offering a selection of their most famous cocktails as well as unique concoctions exclusive to the popup made together by Jillian Vose, Beverage Director of The Dead Rabbit, and Enzo Cangemi, Head Bartender of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

The Miami Art Week programming extends further with the 'Art of the Craft Dinner' series comprised of a limited number of ticketed dinners at the onsite restaurant Fuego y Mar. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach will offer three exceptional meals orchestrated by Fuego y Mar Chef Samuel Vasquez with wine pairings from Jordan Winery, Orin Swift, and Gerard Bertrand. Each dinner will begin with a cocktail reception, immediately followed by a seated five-course dinner of bold flavors and thoughtfully curated vintages.

To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach's Art For Good program and additional Miami Art Week activities, please visit the hotel's website at https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/south-beach . You can also find more information on the hotel's instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/ritzcarltonsouthbeach/ .

