InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Wrenches (HKT-199)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved wrench design to prevent it from dropping beyond the contact point," said an inventor, from Woodland Park, N.J., "so I invented the ANTI-DROP WRENCH. My design eliminates slippage over the nut/bolt where the fingers would normally be exposed to injuries."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a combination, box-end or crescent wrench. In doing so, it prevents the open end of the tool from sliding too far beyond the head of the hardware. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, mechanics, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp