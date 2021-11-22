InventHelp Inventor Develops Cap to Ensure Sunglasses are Available if Needed (NJD-2343)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep sunglasses handy when wearing a baseball cap," said an inventor, from Ewing, N.J., "so I invented the SPORTS SHADE CAP. My design saves time and it helps to protect your eyes against the sun."

The invention ensures that sunglasses are readily available while wearing a baseball cap. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold sunglasses or store them in a pocket when not in use. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent lost or misplaced sunglasses. The invention features a stylish and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for athletes and other individuals who wear baseball caps. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

