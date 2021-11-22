Informatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. MT / 5:05 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo 5th Annual Virtual TMT Summit

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of each presentation will be available on Informatica's investor relations website at investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

vhydedunn@informatica.com

Media Relations

Priya Ramesh

priya@informatica.com

