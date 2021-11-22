FICO Recognized as a Top 10 RiskTech Company in the 2022 Chartis RiskTech100® Report For the fifth consecutive year, FICO is the Innovation category leader

Highlights:

This is the second year FICO ranked sixth out of 100 companies in the RiskTech100® report - a comprehensive study of the world's major solution providers in risk and compliance technology

FICO received category awards in AI Applications, Financial Crime - Enterprise Fraud, Retail Credit Analytics, and Innovation

Leading applied intelligence company FICO today announced it has ranked sixth in Chartis Research's annual RiskTech100® report of the world's leading risk technology providers. FICO also won category awards for Innovation, Artificial Intelligence Applications, Financial Crime – Enterprise Fraud, and Retail Credit Analytics.

"FICO's top-ten ranking reflects its focus on a cloud-based applied intelligence platform," said Sid Dash, research director at Chartis Research. "This involves operationalizing AI and predictive analytics to break down silos and become central to client operations. FICO's win in the Innovation category for the fifth consecutive year highlights its commitment to innovation and developing technology that is relevant in today's market."

FICO is at the forefront of several industry-leading solutions in responsible artificial intelligence and machine learning in the digital space. The company's commitment to helping financial institutions deliver on digital initiatives are meeting and exceeding customer expectations. FICO's analytics solutions empower clients to better utilize large volumes and variety of data from across enterprise to make real-time decisions. The FICO experience in applying predictive analytics to critical risk management and profitability challenges are unparalleled in the industry.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition and believe that when data-driven decisions are operationalized, they transform enterprises, change lives, and help create a better tomorrow," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "FICO is focused on bringing human and artificial intelligence together, enabling business leaders to uncover new possibilities, make timely decisions that matter, and execute them at scale."

This year marks the 16th annual RiskTech100® report. The comprehensive study looks at the world's major solution providers in risk and compliance technology. The rankings in the report reflect the analysts' opinions, along with research into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns and best practices.

About FICO:

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

