CUNY SPH Foundation Board Welcomes LOLA Co-CEO Jordana Kier The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) Foundation appoints champion for reproductive health to its Board of Directors.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) has appointed Jordana Kier, Co-CEO of LOLA, the first lifelong brand for reproductive health, to its Foundation Board of Directors.

"We are honored to welcome Jordana Kier to our Board," says CUNY SPH Dean Ayman El-Mohandes. "She is revolutionizing the conversations around reproductive health and enhancing the availability of products, education and policies that advance it in the workplace and society. Jordana's leadership in this area very much aligns with our Foundation's goals for public health equity and social justice."

As co-founder and Co-CEO of LOLA, Kier manages the marketing and sales teams, leading the brand's efforts to provide an ever-expanding portfolio of trusted products and reproductive health resources for every stage of life. She oversaw LOLA's omnichannel expansion into Walmart, marking the retailer's largest investment in the natural feminine care category to date.

"CUNY SPH is a national leader in comprehensive public health education and equity," Kier says. "We at LOLA are dedicated to shining a light on the racial and social disparities that contribute to reproductive inequity. I am excited to contribute to the Foundation and advance the school's mission around reproductive health."

LOLA's website facilitates an online community of women seeking education, networking and information about reproductive health at any age. It partners with more than 350 offices, gyms, co-working spaces, schools, and hotels to ensure their employees and guests have access to premium period products made with 100 percent organic cotton. In the realm of giving back, the company has donated over 6 million products to those in need, and fights for reproductive equity.

"Jordana Kier is an accomplished business person and visionary who is leading real change in reproductive health awareness and access," says Adam Doyno, Executive Director of the CUNY SPH Foundation and Director of Development for the CUNY SPH. "We are delighted that she will join us and share her great insight and creativity."

Before co-founding LOLA, Kier received her MBA from Columbia Business School. She graduated from Dartmouth College and was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2016 and Crain's 40 under 40 in 2019. She also serves on the Dartmouth Entrepreneurial Network Advisory Board.

About CUNY SPH

The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) is committed to teaching, research, and service that creates a healthier New York City and helps promote equitable, efficient, and evidence-based solutions to pressing health problems facing cities around the world. Located in Harlem, CUNY SPH is the top-ranked public school of public health in New York City, New York State, and the tristate region. https://sph.cuny.edu/

