Plan a Winter Getaway with Aruba's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers Give the gift of travel this holiday season with top hotel deals to the One happy island of Aruba

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruba is inviting visitors to escape the winter cold and enjoy the island's year-round sunshine with a number of exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday hotel deals. With potential shipping and supply delays impacting traditional Black Friday shopping this year, the gift of travel for the holidays or coming year is the perfect way to give an experience to be enjoyed together with your loved ones.

Located outside of the hurricane belt, One happy island promises an unforgettable warm weather getaway with 82-degree days and cooling trade winds. Travelers to Aruba can find adventure within the rugged Arikok National Park, relaxation among pristine white sand beaches, culinary delights at one of more than 250 restaurants located on-island and more.

With offers available at luxury high-rise resorts to intimate boutique properties on the renowned Eagle Beach, travelers have an array of deals to take advantage of, which can be found HERE . A sampling includes:

Aruba is just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Miami and a four-hour flight from New York City with plenty of direct flight options from major U.S. hubs, and now, Aruba will be more accessible than ever with a new, nonstop flight route from Miami to Aruba with Frontier Airlines beginning on Nov. 20.

Since reopening its borders last summer, Aruba has implemented a number of traveler protocols to keep visitors and locals alike safe, including requiring travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to or upon arrival and purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance. Aruba also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the Caribbean with 77% of the population fully vaccinated. For the most up-to-date entry requirements and on-island protocols, visit www.aruba.com/us/traveler-health-requirements .

To learn more about the One happy island of Aruba, find more information at Aruba.com , and make sure to follow along on social, using the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tagging @ArubaTourism.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

