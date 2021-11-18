TVS Next Announces Strategic Partnership with Digitate

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to being a leading provider of services to deliver technology modernization outcomes to clients, TVS Next is excited to announce today that we have entered a strategic partnership with Digitate to provide Artificial Intelligence Solutions to continue to accelerate our modernization services for high-growth companies. Digitate is the developer of the ignioTM family of AI-based solutions that help drive business agility, autonomous IT and business operations, and fulfill digital transformation objectives.

Combining TVS Next's unmatched speed and quality in modernization of legacy technology infrastructure, with Digitate' s AI capabilities, enables TVS Next to continue to focus on speed and outcomes that are necessary with continually decreasing information technology life cycles. TVS Next will bring implementation and integration capabilities to existing and new Digitate customers of ignio AIOps, and will augment their own Digital Assurance capabilities by leveraging ignio AI.Assurance.

Speaking about the partnership, Vinod Krishnan, CEO of TVS Next said, "We are always looking for ways to push the speed barrier and reduce time to value for our customers. Speed is at the core of everything we do, and our partnership with Digitate, helps us take it even further. We are excited to welcome Digitate as our partner to fulfill this endeavor."

He continued, "Our combination of engineering, intelligence and experience, when brought together harmoniously, brings a level of speed and outcomes that are unmatched by others. Adding ignio to our process, has brought it to another level of performance."

Akhilesh Tripathi, Global head of Digitate said, "Countless organizations around the world have discovered how Digitate's solutions can digitally transform their IT and business operations, while at the same time maximizing employee experience and productivity. This partnership creates a business proposition next to none, where our award-winning ignio™ platform, supported by TVS Next's best-in-class modernization services and expertise will help organizations of all types accelerate their transition to becoming true autonomous enterprises."

About TVS Next

TVS Next is part of the TVS Group, a globally diversified conglomerate with presence in over 130 countries. Since 2015, TVS Next has helped high growth businesses reimagine, design, and develop software that has delivered transformational outcomes for businesses using our connected brilliance of engineering, intelligence, and experience at a speed that is unmatched.

About Digitate

Digitate is a software venture of TCS. Launched in 2015, Digitate's ignio™ is an award-winning solution that reimagines enterprise IT operations with its unique and innovative design that blends artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced software engineering to quickly and autonomously resolve issues when they arise and preempt incidents wherever possible. ignio™ has been adopted by large, global enterprises, mostly Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations, which are leaders and innovators in their respective industries.

Digitate is headquartered in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, California, USA and Pune, India. To stay up-to-date on ignio news, follow us at @iam_ignio and visit us at http://www.digitate.com

