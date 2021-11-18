StorageMart Acquires Two New Facilities in the Baltimore Area

Real-estate portfolio acquisition by the family-operated storage company headquartered in Columbia, Missouri introduces StorageMart to two new cities near the Baltimore area.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart officially closes on the acquisition of two new facilities, one in Glen Burnie and the other in Rosedale, MD. This is a total of 131,345 net rentable square feet across the two properties with 1,407 storage units and 105 parking spaces. The new locations were acquired from former owners, Golden Ring Mini Storage and Ritchie Mini Storage that ran under Mt. Royal Management and are now operating under StorageMart management.

StorageMart self storage facility on Philadelphia Rd in Rosedale, MD.

The Glen Burnie and Rosedale additions join a series of recent StorageMart acquisitions, including new locations in Middle River, MD, Milwaukee, Indiana, and Manhattan.

"We are excited to dive even further into the Maryland self storage market. After much review, we saw these facilities being great additions to our portfolio and look forward to making our mark in the community," Cris Burnam, CEO, StorageMart.

These new stores are part of a strategic plan to expand the StorageMart footprint in the Baltimore area. Both of the newly acquired properties have been evaluated and will be upgraded with new lighting, updated security and accessibility, improved unit doors, and new paving with the StorageMart promise – easy, clean storage solutions and friendly customer service.

