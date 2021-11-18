SLING TV to expand South Asian content with addition of premier Indian OTT service, MX ONE

- SLING International subscribers are able to access more than 650 hours of premium shows and web originals from MX Player's SVOD Subscription Service in USA: MX ONE

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV, the leading provider of international content, continues to expand its South Asian offering with the addition of MX ONE, MX Player's SVOD Subscription Service in the USA with a robust collection of highly sought-after content. The service is now available on SLING.

SLING TV, the leading provider of international content, continues to expand its South Asian offerings with MX ONE.

A top Indian OTT service, MX ONE will offer SLING International customers premium content and more than 650 hours of TV shows and web originals. The expansive content library will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and other languages.

"MX ONE is one of the top requested services by our customers, and we're very excited to bring it to our platform," said Liz Riemersma, VP of International Programming, SLING TV. "As the leader in South Asian content in the U.S., we always strive to connect customers in the U.S. with the best content from home, and our partnership with MX ONE underscores this effort."

"We're delighted to partner with SLING TV that enables us to widen our existing base of viewers and extend a superior entertainment experience to the Indian diaspora and other international audiences across the USA," said Mansi Shrivastav, SVP and Head, Content Acquisitions & Alliances, MX Player.

The service is available with the Desi Binge package, including other leading South Asian content like SonyLIV and Voot, for $10 per month. Customers may also purchase MX ONE as a standalone service for $5 per month. To learn more about SLING International and its South Asian content offerings, visit www.sling.com/international/desi-tv .

SLING TV is America's leading provider of international and multicultural programming, with content from 34 countries in 22 languages, starting at only $5 per month.

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 200 channels in over 20 languages. Additionally, SLING offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

About MX Player

MX Player is an entertainment super app that caters to over 280 million Monthly Active users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform – including video playback, streaming video, music and gaming. Defining "everytainment" for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad supported model and hosts a wide library of over 2,00,000 hrs. of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/ Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows, news and audio music. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others.

Having launched its gaming feature in February 2020, Games on MX Player has grown exponentially, and this tournament style slew of hyper casual mobile games is now available across its Android and iOS apps. MX Player has now spread its footprints across 13 markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nigeria and Bhutan. MX has further expanded its business with the launch of its short format video app MX TakaTak - a home-grown platform that offers a wide variety of short form content and creation tools across genres that is home to the largest number of 48Mn+ unique content creators as well as MX ShareKaro that is an easy-to-use file sharing app with rapid transfer speed.

