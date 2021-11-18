RE/MAX, LLC Names Christopher Alexander As President Of RE/MAX Canada

Christopher Alexander to lead the Western & Ontario-Atlantic Canadian network of over 19,000 agents

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC (the "Company" or "RE/MAX") today announced that the Company has named Christopher Alexander as the President of RE/MAX Canada. Having recently completed the acquisition of the North American regions of RE/MAX INTEGRA, RE/MAX added the Ontario and Atlantic provinces (approximately 12,000 agents) to its previously owned Western Canada roster (approximately 7,000 agents). Only the Quebec region remains independently owned within Canada.

In this role, Christopher will lead the brand throughout Canada, working directly with Executive Vice President, Elton Ash, and the leaders of the independent Quebec region. Christopher and Elton have proven to be results-driven leaders in their respective regions and together, they will continue to bring forward the best practices, strategies, and insights to build RE/MAX's new cohesive brand strategy across the company owned regions in Canada.

"I have every confidence in his ability to continue to energize our network and regional teams as we create one unified brand across all of our Canadian regions," said RE/MAX President Nick Bailey. "Under Christopher's leadership we aim to drive scale and streamline operations across many functions, creating a stronger national brand offering for consumers, agents and franchisees alike."

The RE/MAX brand has seen tremendous success over its 40+ years in Canada. Most recently, RE/MAX agent count across Canada grew by about 10% year over year as of the end of the third quarter of 2021.

"As we continue to forge forward as a global brand, it is important that we have strong leadership at the national level to ensure we are able to react and adapt to regional differences," adds Bailey. "Christopher's extensive knowledge of the Canadian real estate industry and proven track record of agent and franchise growth will make him an integral addition to the RE/MAX leadership team."

Christopher began his career as a RE/MAX Sales Associate at an independently owned and operated brokerage in 2010 before joining sub-franchisor RE/MAX INTEGRA as a Franchise Sales Consultant in 2014. He then served as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of RE/MAX INTEGRA and was responsible for the day-to-day operations as well as developing and overseeing business strategies. He joined RE/MAX, LLC as the Senior Vice President of Canada in July 2021.

RE/MAX has a worldwide network of more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories and a global footprint larger than any of its competitors. RE/MAX, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

