The American Legion locks arms with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country and for many years, American Legion posts have assisted Marines and volunteers with Toys for Tots collection drives. This holiday season, the need is greater than ever, with supply-chain breakdowns expected to reduce availability and increase toy costs for families facing financial hardships.

Also, according the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation – which operates local campaigns in 2,042 counties across the country, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands – less fortunate children in several specifically identified communities won't have much of a holiday season without the program.

That is why The American Legion and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation recently solidified their partnership to enhance their collaboration to collect new, unwrapped toys for distribution where needs are greatest this holiday season.

"Dozens of American Legion posts assist the Marines in this important mission every year," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "This winter, we want to put smiles on the faces of children, no matter where they live or the economic conditions their families face."

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and The American Legion have identified specific geographic areas where gaps occur in the service. American Legion posts in those communities will be alerted and provided information about how they can get involved in those areas, by visiting www.toysfortots.org/campaigns on the web.

"There's an old saying in The American Legion that's really a promise to kids, no matter their situation – a 'square deal for every child,'" Dillard said. "We have always respected and assisted where possible with the Toys for Tots program because it fulfills that promise in about two-thirds of our country. However, more than 1,100 communities do not have Toys for Tots programs, and we need to reduce that number, knowing that those are places where disadvantaged children stand likely to be forgotten this holiday season. We are going to connect local posts with Toys for Tots in those communities to close that gap."

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed some 604 million toys to approximately 274 million children in need.

About The American Legion

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 2 million members in more than 12,600 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by our Marines and volunteers during the Christmas season offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. Toys for Tots also provides support year-round to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7.4 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, please visit www.toysfortots.org.

