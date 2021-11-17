Pit Viper To Give Away $80k in Prizes for Annual "12 Days of Turbo Giveaway" One prize per day through Cyber Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunglass and apparel manufacturer, Pit Viper, announces its 2nd annual 12 Days of Turbo sweepstakes, kicking off the company's 12 days of holiday gift giving from November 18 through Cyber Monday. This year, the 12 daily prizes include a new car, the chance to drag race moto legend Travis Pastrana, $10,000 in cash, and your picture on a billboard in your hometown. Each prize will be available to win by entry (no purchase necessary), online only at: https://www.pitviper.com/blackfriday

12 Days of Turbo

Pit Viper will give away $80k in prizes, including $10k in cash and a chance to race Travis Pastrana .

Designed to take on whatever life throws at them, Pit Viper sunglasses "demand respect and authority," all while encouraging a cult-like following to not take life too seriously. The brand prides itself on crazy stunts ( watch them jump a limo through an RV ), and going all-out for holiday giveaways. To date, Pit Viper has given away four cars, one limo, and three motor scooters, among other unique items.

Last year, 12 Days of Turbo prizes included an all-inclusive, five-day Sandals Jamaica vacation, a flamethrower, two custom Pit Viper motor scooters, and one of everything the brand makes. This year is slated to be even bigger with up to $80,000 in 12 prizes that include:

A new car

The chance to drag race Travis Pastrana

$10,000 in cash

A billboard of you, erected in your hometown

Promotional imagery of these prizes can be found here .

Imagery of past winners, here .

But that's not all. Pit Viper will also be celebrating the holidays with 25% of the entire site from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

For more information, please email Jesse at: jesse@pondviewmarketing.com

About Pit Viper:

Conceived on the ski hill and born in the back of a van, like all ski bum dreams, Pit Viper is now an international, multi-million dollar company. Worn by the likes of Travis Pastrana, Rob Gronkowski, Tanner Hall, and Brehanna Daniels, Pit Viper specializes in functional - yet stylish sunglasses, apparel, throwing outrageous events and giving away cars. Dedicated to not taking life too seriously, Pit Viper stands by their motto: DEMAND RESPECT AND AUTHORITY. Visit: www.pitviper.com for more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pit Viper