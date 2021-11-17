Mesirow Chairman and CEO Richard S. Price Receives 30th Annual Daniel H. Burnham Award for Distinguished Leadership

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, announced that the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce honored Chairman and CEO Richard S. Price with the 30th annual Daniel H. Burnham Award for Distinguished Leadership.

Mesirow Chairman and CEO Richard S. Price

"Each year, we pay tribute to prominent business leaders who advance the Chicagoland business climate and make significant civic contributions helping to make our city a better place to work and live," said Jack Lavin, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. "Richard's vision for diversity, equity and inclusion is exactly the reason we are thrilled to honor him with the Daniel H. Burnham Award for Distinguished Leadership this evening. He is a true representation of the Burnham Award as we celebrate its 30th Anniversary."

"Richard is an individual who exemplifies the personal and professional qualities that characterize Daniel Burnham's philosophy of leadership," said Kevin Cassidy, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and Chief Growth Officer for Health Care Service Corporation. "From his leadership to his passions, Richard has a breadth of Chicagoland communities at the heart of his commitment to economic development and human services that drive equitable opportunities for all."

In his acceptance remarks, Price focused on the imperative of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), offering five actionable, measurable steps that business leaders can take to strengthen communities; enhance workplace culture, client service and financial results; and, most importantly, change lives.

"I am honored to accept the Burnham Award and express my gratitude for the opportunities I have had in my life and career," said Richard S. Price. "Mesirow is committed to furthering opportunities for all as we work each day to advance DEI across our workforce, our suppliers and our industry."

In his role as Chairman and CEO of Mesirow, Richard provides oversight to the firm's businesses and corporate strategy. He is the Chairman of the Capital Markets Board of Directors, which comprises senior leaders from across Capital Markets and serves as the group's investment committee.

Richard's deep civic and community engagement is outlined in his executive biography.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com/DEI and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA Firms by Barron's.

