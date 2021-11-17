Grubhub Launches Robot Delivery at the University of Arizona Popular dining choices from the Student Union Memorial Center will be available for delivery via Yandex rovers

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, the leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform on college campuses, announced today that it's deploying Yandex Self-Driving Group's robot delivery technology, also called rovers, on the University of Arizona's campus. This will be the second campus rolling out this delivery option from Grubhub and Yandex this fall, following Ohio State University .

More than 35,000 Wildcats will be able to order their favorite foods from on-campus dining locations – including IQ Fresh, Einstein Bros Bagels, On Deck Deli and Sabor – via the Grubhub app and have it delivered by one of the rovers. Yandex's third-generation robots autonomously navigate pavements, campus crosswalks and pedestrian areas at speeds between 3 to 5 miles per hour during daytime and after dark and in various weather conditions, including rain, wind and heat. The rovers operate seven days a week, and students can request delivery to popular locations on campus including the dormitories, Main and Weaver library, McKale Center and more.

"We've been working with the University of Arizona's dining team on efforts that drive the dining experience forward for the last eight years – from rolling out on-campus pickup and delivery to smart food lockers and our Ultimate ordering technology," said Travis Price, senior manager, strategic partnerships at Grubhub. "The deployment of this robot delivery technology is an exciting way we're providing innovative solutions to our partners, and we look forward to continuing to support the university's dining operations."

"Our ongoing partnership with Grubhub, and now Yandex, continues to strengthen and bring cool new innovation to our campus," said Todd Millay, executive director of Arizona Student Unions. "We're lucky to be the second school in the nation to launch with Grubhub's new robot delivery service, and we can't wait for our students to enjoy the convenience of this amazing technology."

"We are excited to see just how quickly autonomous delivery robots are becoming an essential part of campus life," said Peter Szelei, business development executive at Yandex SDG. Our robots are already delivering thousands of orders every week on college campuses -- simplifying the daily lives of students, professors and anyone spending time on college campuses. The University of Arizona campus will feature our newly launched third-generation robots, and we hope the students will enjoy them."

Features of the third-generation robots include removable batteries that take less than a minute to replace, additional cameras, a sleek new design that boasts increased robot capacity, LED headlights and softer suspension - making it easier for the robots to traverse challenging terrain, such as high curbs.

About Grubhub:

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Yandex Self-Driving Group:

Yandex has been developing its proprietary self-driving technology since 2017. As of today, Yandex's autonomous vehicle fleet has 170 cars, which have driven over seven million autonomous miles on public roads in various weather and road conditions in three countries - Russia, Israel and the United States. The maturity of the technology as well as the accumulated real-world mileage makes Yandex one of the leading developers of self-driving technology globally.

Since late 2019, the company has also been developing its own delivery robots. Based on the same self-driving technology as its autonomous vehicles, these rovers are built to deliver small and medium-sized packages. Yandex robots are already delivering orders from shops and restaurants to customers in Russia and the United States.

About Arizona Student Unions:

Arizona Student Unions is the kitchen and living room of the University of Arizona, where everyone can eat, play, relax, and get involved! With Arizona Catering & Event Planning Co., Arizona Dining, Rooftop Greenhouse, cooking workshops, events and more, we strive to provide a "home away from home" to balance the diverse educational, recreational, cultural and social needs of today's students.

