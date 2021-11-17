Gipper Announces $2.7M Seed Financing, Releases Gipper 2.0, Gipper.com, and More

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gipper, a content creation platform that helps schools and athletic teams create sponsorable social media content in seconds, today announced the company has raised $2.7 million in seed financing led by TIA Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital fund focused on helping B2B software companies scale into industry standards. Gipper will use the funds to roll out new product offerings and fuel its ongoing growth in schools and athletic programs nationwide. In addition, Gipper announced the release of their updated platform, Gipper 2.0, the new Gipper.com website, and the 2021 Gipper Standout Awards.

"Social media is quickly becoming the most critical branding and communication channel for schools and athletic teams"

Gipper was founded by Matthew Glick who, as an NCAA Division 1 student-athlete, recognized the inability of most schools and athletic teams to create, share, and monetize social media content. With Gipper, schools and athletic teams can easily create branded, visual, and engaging content for social media - in seconds, on any device, and without needing any design experience. This content is used to improve communication and branding within schools, while also creating an unprecedented amount of sponsorable assets. Today, thousands of schools from elementary to NCAA Division 1 have used Gipper to create almost 500,000 graphics, save thousands of hours, and generate game-changing sponsorship revenue.

"Social media is quickly becoming the most critical branding and communication channel for schools and athletic teams - and an incredibly exciting sponsorship revenue generating opportunity. Unfortunately, schools and teams too often lack the time and resources to keep up with social media and, as such, are falling behind - leaving thousands of dollars on the table," said Matthew Glick, Founder and CEO at Gipper. "This additional capital and the support and guidance of our new investors, led by TIA Ventures, will enable us to bring Gipper 2.0 to more schools and give teams powerful customization and collaboration options to help our partners save hours everyday, ensure brand consistency, and drive more revenue via sponsorship."

"Gipper enables athletic programs to meet athletes, fans, parents, and other stakeholders where they are, on their phones, with attention-grabbing graphics that anyone can effortlessly create in seconds. Gipper makes even small programs look professional, celebrates athletes, and drives significant and repeatable sponsorship revenue opportunities. We have known Matthew, Jack Zamore and Gipper for years, have been impressed with the speed and professionalism with which they are scaling the team and bringing the vision to life, and are excited to be partnering on this journey," shared Wills Hapworth, partner at TIA Ventures who is joining Gipper's board of directors.

Announcing Gipper 2.0 and Gipper.com

In BETA until now, Gipper 2.0 provides a complete upgrade in technology that includes an assortment of powerful new customization and collaboration features for Gipper users, allowing teams and departments to create more compelling content and work collaboratively in exciting ways.

Gipper also launched their website under the new domain: Gipper.com and announced new award categories for their 2021 Gipper Standout Awards - which highlights the best athletic programs on social media in the past year.

About Gipper

Gipper is the leading social media content creation platform in the K-16 industry, enabling schools and athletic teams to create professional, branded, and sponsorable content for social media - in seconds, on any device, and without needing any design experience. Gipper empowers anyone at a school or team to create effective and compelling content for social media in just a few clicks. With access to a wide range of ready-made templates and seamless social media sharing, users can create and share more content than ever, all while spending less time and money. Gipper also allows for social media content to be sponsored in new and exciting ways - becoming a critical revenue source for its partners. Using Gipper, schools and teams are able to better grow their brand, improve stakeholder communication, and create powerful new revenue opportunities. Learn more at: gipper.com

About TIA Ventures

TIA Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital fund focused on supporting B2B software companies as they scale into industry standards. TIA Ventures' process leverages expert customer and team diligence techniques to identify visceral product/market fit and ability to scale - the primary success-drivers for early-stage companies. Our close work with founding teams on Critical Period growth areas amplifies our impact well beyond our initial investment. TIA Ventures is customer-obsessed, relentless about creating winning teams, operators and builders, long-term partners, consistent, and proven. Visit TIAVENTURES.COM

Contact:

Jack Zamore

jzamore@gogipper.com

Gipper Founder/CEO, Matthew Glick

Gipper CMO, Jack Zamore

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gipper