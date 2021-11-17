BairesDev Announces BDev Ventures Partnership with COR

BDev Ventures to implement BDev Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at COR

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev , a leading technology solutions company, announced a partnership between BDev Ventures , the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, and COR , a next generation solution for professional services firms. Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the BDev Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.

"BDev Ventures provides strategic value to our partners, not just passive capital," said Nacho De Marco, General Partner of BDev Ventures and Chief Executive Officer of BairesDev. "That value starts with the BDev Growth Platform, which we anticipate will expand COR's sales pipeline by orders of magnitude and translate into explosive revenue growth. We are very excited to work with COR to expand its reach in the coming months."

The BDev Growth Platform accelerated BairesDev into the fastest growing software development company in the world. The machine learning, revenue-generation platform has over 400 million buyers and gives BairesDev and BDev Ventures portfolio companies the ability to reach and sell to hundreds of thousands of companies. This directly increases the revenue and growth rate of companies that use it, which is the fastest way to increase enterprise value.

"We are thrilled that BDev Ventures has chosen to invest in this partnership with COR," said Santiago Bibiloni, CEO and founder of COR. "This partnership will help us remain focused on our broader strategic goals and enable us to grow faster and more efficiently."

BDev Ventures seeks to invest in early stage B2B product and services companies that are operationally prepared to grow 3-5x over the next two years using the BDev Growth Platform.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of Tech Talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 3,000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible. For more information, please visit bairesdev.com .

About BDev Ventures

BDev Ventures is a venture capital investment firm founded by the team behind BairesDev, a leading nearshore technology solutions company with a reach all across the U.S. and Latin America. We invest in and accelerate B2B product and services companies by implementing the same lead generation engine that has transformed BairesDev into the largest 100% bootstrapped and organically-grown IT services company and the fastest-growing software development company in the world. For more information, please visit: www.bdevventures.com

About COR

COR is the next generation solution for professional services firms that intelligently suggests how to run your projects, finances and resources in a single platform. For more information, please visit projectcor.com .

