Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on its 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

