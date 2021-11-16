MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships is excited to unveil the finalized Main Card for its next highly anticipated mixed martial arts showcase event, YoungGuns 4, on Dec. 10 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Unveils YoungGuns 4 Main Card

In the Main Event, Kenny "The Boss" Cross makes his hotly anticipated return to the Hexagon against challenger Jose "Lil' Juggernaut" Martinez in the XFC's stacked lightweight division.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young fighters in the game today, the dynamic Dearborn, MI product Cross boasts a 12-3 record on the strength of six straight wins. This is the former Lights Out Championship king's first fight in over a year, as he was injured during training after his successful XFC Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinal.

Martinez, meanwhile, is 12-5 since making his professional debut in 2015. The hard-hitting Tonkawa, OK product has won four of his past five bouts and has eight wins by stoppage on his impressive resume.

In the Co-Main Event, undefeated super prospect Austin Bashi tries to climb to 5-0 against his toughest challenge yet, Sean "Lucky" McPadden (5-1).

Bashi, fighting out of West Bloomfield Township, MI, has established himself as one of MMA's brightest prospects following four straight impressive victories in the XFC's Hexagon before his 20th birthday.

Standing across the Hexagon from Bashi is McPadden, a battle-tested Maple Grove, MN product who's started his professional career with four wins in his first five outings. All of his victories are by stoppage, including three in the first round.

YoungGuns 4 Main Card

155 pounds: Kenny Cross (12-3) vs. Jose Martinez (12-5)

135 pounds: Austin Bashi (4-0) vs. Sean McPadden (5-1)

135 pounds: Mando Gutierrez (5-1) vs. Chaka Worthy (4-4)

155 pounds: Ryse Brink (8-2) vs. Dennis Hughes Jr. (6-3)

145 pounds: Mike Taylor (3-3) vs. Moe Williams (5-5)

155 pounds: Austin Limberger (5-5) vs. Jordan McDonald (2-2)

XFC Vice President of Fight Operations Matt Frendo: "I'm incredibly excited to reveal the Main Card for YoungGuns 4. We have a perfect mixture of everything on this card, and one thing I can guarantee on Dec. 10, is pure violence and action."

XFC Majority Owner, Chairman & CEO Steve Smith: "Our matchmaking team has assembled an action-packed slate of exciting and extremely competitive action for YoungGuns 4. Fight night on Dec. 10 will be unforgettable for fans in Michigan and around the world on our many global broadcast partners."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

ed.kapp1@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships