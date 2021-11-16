SOCMA Welcomes Five New Members in Q3

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to welcome five new member companies to the association – Northrop Grumman, Chemical Products Corporation (CPC), Custom Equipment Company (CEC), VelocityEHS and Boaz Partners.

Chemical manufacturer Northrop Grumman cites access to SOCMA's ChemOps Training and safety resources as a deciding factor for joining. "I believe SOCMA membership is a game-changer for us in providing our technicians with the tools they need to be successful," said Dennis Johnson, Operations Manager, Northrop Grumman. "At Northrop Grumman, employee safety is our top priority, and SOCMA delivers opportunities to help our workers operate chemical processes safely and efficiently."

Recognizing the expertise SOCMA delivers, CPC rejoins the association to benefit from networking opportunities, ChemOps Training and legislative insight. "With SOCMA membership, CPC is confident we will increase our environmental, safety and governance stewardship, and look forward to receiving industry intelligence that only SOCMA can provide to do so," said Chris Mullinax, CPC Executive Vice President.

CEC, a packaging and material handling solutions provider, said their interest in SOCMA began at the association's Golf Tournament in Charleston. "The energy and knowledge of their team is what solidified CEC's desire to join," said Brian Lee, CEC Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited for this partnership and the business development opportunities to come through SOCMA membership."

VelocityEHS is on mission to help companies develop workplace safety, risk management and other programs to improve operational approaches. VelocityEHS recognizes SOCMA's parallel vision and wide-ranging solutions that can enhance its own offerings while maximizing opportunities to grow their business.

Boaz Partners, a retained executive recruitment firm, provides custom recruiting solutions in specialty chemicals, engineered materials, life science markets, as well as accounting, finance, supply chain and logistics. As a longtime participant in SOCMA's networking events, Boaz joins SOCMA to support the industry in addressing critical workforce issues.

"I am proud to welcome these newest member companies to the SOCMA community, and my team and I look forward to collaborating with them to achieve their strategic business objectives," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org.

