SessionGuardian Announces Racing Sponsorship of Josh Green with Turn 3 Motorsports

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, the global leader in continuous identity verification, is pleased to announce a partnership with New York-based Josh Green, a champion formula car driver with Turn 3 Motorsports. The company is proud to sponsor Green on his quest to the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.

SessionGuardian is the proud sponsor of Josh Green Racing.

During this upcoming racing season, SessionGuardian looks forward to Green forging ahead on the speedway, as they stay in front of the security curve. Green's SessionGuardian-branded race car represents a safer, faster, more secure remote workforce. The cybersecurity company's software is the first and only solution that makes virtual environments safer with continuous identity verification capable of providing second-by-second user authentication.

"There are a few things racing and cybersecurity have in common. First, staying ahead of the curve is important in both VDI endpoint protection and Josh Green's racing efforts. Safety is also paramount, and we believe our continuous authentication verification is the solution to a safer, more protected remote workforce," says Jordan Ellington, SessionGuardian Founder and CEO.

SessionGuardian's race car sponsorship follows a momentous year for the company. In September 2021, SessionGuardian, formally SecureReview, was included as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner™ Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2021; they also debuted a new brand name and brand identity in the month prior. The company has also added accomplished advisors to their team including a former Gartner analyst and cybersecurity pioneer, a former Global Head of Mobile and Mac Security for HSBC, and the former CIO of Scotiabank U.S.

Green remarked, "I'm very thankful for the team at SessionGuardian supporting my upcoming racing season. My full focus is on the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship crown and to continue to move up the driver development program."

Learn more about Josh Green: https://www.joshgreenracing.com/

Visit www.sessionguardian.com to learn more about the new trend towards continuous identity verification.

Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2021, Chris Silva, 11 August 2021

SecureReview became SessionGuardian as of (Sept. 8, 2021).

About SessionGuardian

SessionGuardian's cybersecurity software protects critical assets from data theft in a work-from-anywhere world. SessionGuardian pioneered the development of continuous identity verification technology and provides a preemptive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SessionGuardian