Thousands of Children are at Risk of Being Left Behind Due to Lack of Access to a Free and Appropriate Public Education Because of Critical Staffing Shortages at Not-For-Profit Special Education Schools

Sen. Gounardes & Families Host Rally to End the Inequity in Funding For Schools Serving New York's Most Vulnerable Students

Sen. Gounardes & Families Host Rally to End the Inequity in Funding For Schools Serving New York's Most Vulnerable Students Thousands of Children are at Risk of Being Left Behind Due to Lack of Access to a Free and Appropriate Public Education Because of Critical Staffing Shortages at Not-For-Profit Special Education Schools

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Special education providers and members of the InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies (IAC), along with Senator Andrew Gounardes, will host a rally on Tuesday to end the urgent funding crisis facing schools serving New York's most vulnerable students.

Because of a decade-long lack of investment in special education in New York, students with disabilities are at risk of being left behind. Not-for-profit schools face a critical teacher shortage with a vacancy rate now as high as 30 percent according to a recent survey by IAC.

Since 2012, not-for-profit schools serving children with disabilities who cannot be served by their local school districts have received significantly less aid than local districts. As a result, a certified special education teacher with 5 years of experience may earn as much as $30,000 less than someone with the same experience working in a public school. Not-for-profit schools have been challenged to recruit and retain qualified teachers, teacher assistants, and related service therapists because of this disparity.

Parents, providers, and advocates are calling on Governor Hochul to sign the tuition parity bill for special education (S.6516-A/A.8013), that unanimously passed the State Senate and Assembly earlier this year. By signing the bill into law, the Governor would put an end to funding discrimination for schools serving thousands of children and families across New York.

Who: Andrew Gounardes, New York State Senator

Parents, teachers, education providers and advocates

HeartShare Human Services, Birch Family Services, AHRC New York

City, Guild for Exceptional Children, ADAPT Community Network



When: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Where: HeartShare School Cafeteria

1825 Bath Avenue (entrance on Bay 19th Street)

Brooklyn, New York 11214

COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to

RSVP Please RSVP to Winifred Schiff, wini@iacny.org , 917-750-1497

View original content:

SOURCE AHRC New York City