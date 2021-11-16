Calidus Aerospace Awards Triumph Group B250 Engine Control Throttle Quadrant Assembly System Contract

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Mechanical Solutions facility in Heiligenhaus, Germany has been awarded a two-year contract with Calidus Aerospace LLC to design, develop and manufacture the throttle quadrant assembly for the B-250 aircraft. Triumph developed a complete sub-system solution for Calidus, comprising the engine control, quadrant, and linkages in a single and fully integrated solution. This is Triumph's first award with Calidus, the United Arab Emirates-based manufacturer of the B-250 aircraft.

The B-250 is a superior and highly efficient light attack aircraft that is designed specifically for asymmetric warfare zones and easily adapts to the most difficult terrain and weather conditions.

"This award demonstrates the significant added value that our mechanical control solutions continue to bring to new aircraft. This award is particularly significant because this a new customer for Triumph and we will be developing a full sub-system solution for a new platform." said Ian Reason, President of Triumph Mechanical Solutions. "We are very proud to work with this world-class defense equipment company and hope this is the start of a growing relationship."

During the Dubai Air Show, Calidus leadership said, "Triumph is playing a significant role in developing a modernized throttle quadrant which will improve the powerplant control performance and ensure the Calidus B-250 surpasses the competition through superior operational capabilities."

Calidus is a Technology Development and Manufacturing Company, founded in 2015 and based in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Calidus provides aeronautical and land systems cutting-edge technology, forefront products and fully integrated solutions to its clients, from the design and engineering phase to development as well as executing industrial enterprise investment programs according to the Calidus strategy and program management.

Triumph Mechanical Solutions – Germany provides mechanical solutions including design, development, manufacture and support of highly engineered mechanical controls and components as well as production of complex mechanical assemblies using external designs for fixed wing and rotary commercial and military aircraft, naval vessels, military vehicles, and industrial plants.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

