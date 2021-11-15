Modine Names Mario Signorini as General Manager, Global Refrigeration & Industrial Coolers

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Mario Signorini has been appointed General Manager, Global Refrigeration & Industrial Coolers. In this role, Mr. Signorini will lead the Company's Coolers business and will report to Adrian I. Peace, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions. Modine produces evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers for the commercial and industrial refrigeration market under the ECO™ brand name and industrial heat transfer products such as transformer oil coolers, air unit heaters and motor and generator coolers under the COILTECH™ brand name.



Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

Mr. Signorini most recently served as the Vice President Global Non-Nuclear Sales at Westinghouse Electric Company and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mangiarotti SpA, a subsidiary of Westinghouse Electric. Prior to that, Mr. Signorini spent 14 years at IDEX corporation in roles of increasing responsibility, including President of IDEX Italy and IDEX France. He also held sales and operations positions for Ruud Lighting.

"I am thrilled to have Mario join the Modine team," said Peace. "Modine has a strong position in the commercial and industrial refrigeration market in Europe, and a growing presence in North America. The move towards natural refrigerants presents a clear opportunity, as we have a leading position in the use of CO 2 for the refrigeration and air-conditioning markets. Systems that use CO 2 as a refrigerant offer very high heat exchange performance at a fraction of the global warming potential (GWP) of chemical refrigerants. These systems are increasingly the first choice of many of our customers and we are in a strong position to capitalize on this trend."

For more information about Modine Refrigeration, visit www.modinecoolers.com.



About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: BHVAC, CIS, HDE, and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.



Investor & Media Contact

Kathleen Powers

(262) 636-1687

kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company