Heron Bay Homeowner Group Files Lawsuit to Stop Huge Commercial Development in Parkland, Florida

PARKLAND, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 5, 2021, Citizens Against Golf Course Redevelopment, Inc. (CAGCRI), represented by Joseph Garrity of Lorium Law, filed a lawsuit to stop commercial development on the Heron Bay Golf Course, Parkland, Florida. The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of Broward County, Florida, against North Springs Improvement District (NSID), is designed to enforce the existing deed restriction on the golf course.

"We bought our homes knowing that nothing could be built on the golf course for 30 years. We will do everything in our power to enforce the restrictive covenant," said Neil Bass, co-founder, and director of CAGCRI. "We refuse to be steamrolled by NSID!"

"We are looking for more people to join our group. People who are passionate about preventing government organizations and officials from abusing their power and failing to represent their constituents," said Robert Tankoos, co-founder and president of CAGCRI. "We are asking people to visit our website, stophbstores.com, and participate in our struggle."

"In November of 2020, NSID sought to buy 150 acres of the Heron Bay Golf Course for $15 million to create a preserve, which is perfectly allowable," said CAGCRI's counsel Joseph Garrity. "Just four months later, in a backroom deal doubling the cost to taxpayers, 70 acres are added to the purchase for commercial development. The Florida Legislature did not grant the NSID the power to be a Commercial Developer."

As stated in the filing, NSID considered using eminent domain to acquire the 150 acres of the golf course it allegedly needed for water management. In January 2021, the NSID Board of Supervisors authorized staff to exercise eminent domain over the 150 acres. It is unknown why staff did not carry out the directive. Instead, NSID purchased the entire 220 acres after requesting a legal opinion that the purchase would wipe out deed restrictions and make commercial development possible. The deed restrictions were put in place for the benefit of Heron Bay homeowners. Yet, this plan was not objected to by Neil Vogel, who serves as both the president of the Heron Bay HOA and is on the Board of Supervisors of NSID.

The lawsuit presents a timeline of events leading up to NSID's recent acquisition of the golf course and their intention to sell to Upper Buena Vista Management (UBVM). Michal Aviv and David Lahmy of UBVM plan to build a sprawling, 529,000 square foot commercial complex within the residential community of Heron Bay. The development will engulf 80 homes and intrude on the quiet, peaceful lifestyle of Parkland residents.

"How is it possible that a commercial project, nearly the size of CityPlace in West Palm Beach, can be built within the residential community of Heron Bay, engulfing 80 homes, and infringing on the serene, suburban lifestyle of the families who make this their home?" says Bass. "The project must be stopped!"

