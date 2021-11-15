eCapital Gains Foothold in Texas with Flexible Funding Asset Acquisition

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading capital solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses in North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that they have acquired the assets of Flexible Funding, a payroll funding company for staffing agencies across multiple industries, along with its freight factoring subsidiary, InstaPay.

"The acquisitions of Flexible Funding and InstaPay supports our commitment to providing industry-leading financing solutions to staffing and transportation businesses," said Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital. "Establishing a foothold in Dallas/Fort Worth will allow us to better serve our clients in the region and ensure we are well-positioned for further growth."

eCapital plans to keep a presence in Fort Worth, including Flexible Funding and InstaPay staff to support the existing client base.

"Joining the eCapital family is the right next step for Flexible Funding, and our team looks forward to continuing to provide excellent service to the staffing and transportation industries under the eCapital umbrella," said Paul DeLuca, Managing Member of Flexible Funding.

This is the 10th acquisition for eCapital in the last four years. The purchase underscores the company's goal of being the leading alternative financing provider throughout North America.

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through financial solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit, and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers capital solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized cash flow to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

