CarNow™ Collaborates with F&I Leader J.D. Power

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarNow, www.carnow.com the leading automotive digital retailing company, and J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence and a leading provider of automotive finance & insurance (F&I) software used by automotive dealerships nationwide, today announced a strategic alliance which integrates the J.D. Power market-leading F&I presentation solution with CarNow's Real Time Retail platform.

The direct integration of J.D. Power with CarNow's platform provides car shoppers online access to the J.D. Power F&I product presentation menu. CarNow's industry-first, Real-Time Retail platform unifies the shopper's online activity with the in-store experience. CarNow allows dealers to view and serve shoppers in "real-time" as they engage with a dealer's virtual or physical showroom. Improving the customer buying process with no disruption to the dealers existing process.

"This alliance is a significant step forward in the evolution of the dealer-customer interaction, and a win for our dealers and consumer shoppers who are asking for a user friendly and accurate F&I shopping experience. J.D. Power enables CarNow to deliver on that promise. Today's automotive retail buying experience frustrates consumers because there are too many points where communication with the dealership or the accuracy of the transaction breaks down and restarts. These break downs lengthen the process, disrupt the flow of information, and weaken the transition between the online and in-store experience. Our platform solves that," said Andy Park, CEO and founder of CarNow.

"Consumers want an easy-to-use F&I experience when moving from the web to the dealership, so this integration will provide a seamless transition into the dealership and into our flagship menu application," said Phillip Battista, president of dealership technologies at J.D. Power. "When the capabilities of two companies are shared for the benefit of both dealers and vehicle shoppers, it's a notable achievement. Dealers will see the advantages right away and the customer experience will be better than ever."

"The partnership between CarNow and JD Power moves US one step closer to the seamless, streamlined process so many consumers wish to experience when buying a car. While most digital retail platforms are nothing more than glorified lead generation tools. CarNow continues to innovate, getting dealers that much closer to delivering the 'start to signature' omni-channel experience." Said Andy Wright, Managing Partner at Vinart Dealerships.

The partnership will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

