Affinity Scares At Austin Film Festival With Flora's Place - A Short Film For Phantom Wines

MARE ISLAND, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogle Vineyards, the Clarksburg, California-based family owned and operated vintner, recently engaged Affinity Creative Group to produce a short film for their brand, Phantom Wine. Starting in 2020, award-winning and hauntingly delicious Phantom Wines launched an annual ghost story writing contest where Phantom fans and writing enthusiasts are encouraged to write and submit an original ghost story.

The Affinity short film "Flora's Place" is a spine-chilling tale of a haunted tavern in California's Gold Country.

The 2020 winner, Derrolyn Anderson, wrote the winning short, "Flora's Place," a spine-chilling tale of a haunted tavern in California's Gold Country. Affinity Creative worked with a Hollywood scriptwriter, Madeline Rooks, to adapt Anderson's story into a true screenplay.

While well versed in producing cinematic product and lifestyle videos, "Flora's Place" was Affinity's first foray into narrative filmmaking. Directed and shot by cinematographer Trevor Hooper, with creative support from Digital Media Director Justin Witt, the team relied on adaptability and instinct to finalize the film. In true spooky season spirit, Affinity filmed the 15-minute short in three overnight sessions with a skeleton crew. Scrappy problem-solving was required to figure out how to safely blow up a light bulb and create practical effects, such as rigging sets to create the illusion of doors or other props that didn't exist.

Like all project challenges encountered, the Affinity team met this one with excitement, energy, and enthusiasm. The short film premiered on Saturday, October 23rd, at Austin Film Festival to a standing ovation from attendees, followed by a short Q&A afterward.

Justin Witt remarked, "It was an absolute pleasure to be part of such a storied festival. The quality and creativity of all participants was astounding, and we were honored to be included in such good company. A huge congratulations and a big thank you to our client, host and festival sponsor, Bogle Vineyards!"

About Phantom Wines:

The seductive and hauntingly delicious Phantom Red Blend and Phantom Chardonnay are made with California grapes chosen for their exceptional quality. The wines are handcrafted through fermentation and aged in small oak barrels.

Follow the Phantom:

About Bogle Vineyards:

The Bogle family has been farming in the Delta since the late-1800s, but the first wine grapes did not appear until 100 years later. The father and son team of Warren and Chris Bogle planted the first 20 acres of vines in Clarksburg, California in 1968. Today, Bogle Vineyards farms 1,900 acres of grapes using the latest sustainable growing techniques and processes. Bogle is one of just a handful of wineries that pays its partner growers a per ton bonus for adhering to stringent voluntary sustainable practices and regulations. Bogle was awarded the Green Leader Award for sustainability as well as Wine Enthusiast's 2019 American Winery of the Year.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. Please visit affinitycreative.com for more information.

