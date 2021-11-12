SBTX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired either: (1) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbtx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (3) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbtx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Silverback you have until January 4, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

