SABESP Announces 3Q21 Results

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its third quarter of 2021 results.

The net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 5,153.9 million in 3Q21, up by 16.1% over 3Q20.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 3,933.5 million, up by 13.8% over 3Q20.

Adjusted EBIT, of R$ 1,224.4 million, rose by 24.3% over the R$ 985.4 million recorded in 3Q20.

Adjusted EBITDA, of R$ 1,789.3 million, increased by 18.2% over the R$ 1,513.6 million recorded in 3Q20 (R$ 6,721.9 million in the last 12 months).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.7% in 3Q21, compared to 34.1% in 3Q20 (34.8% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.4% in 3Q21, compared to 44.0% in 3Q20 (44.3% in the last 12 months).

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 468.6 million in 3Q21, compared to R$ 421.6 million in 3Q20.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: ri.sabesp.com.br



IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Juliana P. S. Jardim: (55 11) 3388-9267 (jpsjardim@sabesp.com.br)

View original content:

SOURCE Sabesp