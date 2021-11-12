Oncopeptides has announced the Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO). According to the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee in Oncopeptides AB (publ), the Nomination Committee for the annual general meeting 2022 shall be composed of members appointed by the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights as of September 30, along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Nomination Committee has now been established, and Oncopeptides today announced that the Nomination Committee in respect of the annual general meeting 2022 consists of the following persons who together represent approximately 27 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company based on the last known shareholder information at end of September.

Staffan Lindstrand , appointed by HealthCap VI L.P.

Patrik Sobocki, appointed by Stiftelsen Industrifonden

Ulrik Grönvall, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder

Per Wold-Olsen , the Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the annual general meeting 2022 and on Oncopeptides' website, www.oncopeptides.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by sending an e-mail to info@oncopeptides (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to Oncopeptides AB (publ), Attn: Oncopeptides Nomination Committee, Luntmakargatan 46, SE-111 37 Stockholm, Sweden.

A proposal must reach the nomination committee no later than by March 28, 2022, to be included in the notice to attend and the agenda for the annual general meeting.



The information was submitted for publication at 08.45 CET on November 12, 2021.



About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S. on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. The company withdrew the drug from the U.S. market on October 22, 2021, due to worse overall survival data in the phase 3 OCEAN study which was a post-approval requirement under the accelerated approval program. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The Corporate Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information about the company is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

