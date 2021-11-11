WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: WALMART, INC. AND NEC NETWORKS LLC D/B/A CAPTURERX DATA BREACH

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of California pharmacy customers of Walmart, Inc. ("Walmart").

NEC Networks LLC d/b/a CaptureRx ("CaptureRx") is a specialty pharmacy benefits manager. Its services include prescription claims processing, patient assistance program administration, and public health service 340B drug program administration. CaptureRx provides these services for pharmacies and healthcare providers across the United States, including Walmart.

On or before February 11, 2021, CaptureRx learned that an unauthorized actor breached its system and accessed electronic files containing the personally identifiable information and protected health information of certain of Walmart's customers (the "Data Breach"). The data included, at least, customers' names, birthdates, and prescription information.

If you received a NOTICE OF SECURITY INCIDENT from Capture Rx with regard to the prescription information you provided to Walmart and you reside in California, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

