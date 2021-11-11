What's Hot and What's Not for 2022: Singles Share Their Favorite Online Dating Trends

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach and the year comes to an end, singles are wondering when they'll find love, and they're looking out for the next big fads in the dating scene. Dating.com , part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, today released new data from its latest survey, revealing the top online trends for singles who are trying to find love in the new year.

In general, online dating continues to be at the forefront of the overall dating scene. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the industry has created a number of upgrades for dating apps and sites to keep the online interactions fun and exciting. In 2022, singles will find love with the help of the latest features and trends.

In general, online dating continues to be at the forefront of the overall dating scene. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the industry has created a number of upgrades for dating apps and sites to keep the online interactions fun and exciting. In 2022, singles will find love with the help of the latest features and trends.

Almost all of the online daters who were surveyed (97%) have enjoyed the technology upgrades, including a more refined dating pool option based on their preferences, but the remaining 3% admitted that they enjoy a broader dating pool to keep their options open.

While only 34% of the women surveyed said they like to send video messages, half of them said they would be likely to send a video to show a potential date how their day went.

This past year, 40% of singles who were surveyed have warmed up to the idea of voice messages and a majority of the same singles plan on using this feature next year.

70% of men surveyed said they like to send gifts virtually to those they are dating online. This includes food credit for takeout, rideshares to get them home after a long day, and sometimes surprise gifts at their doorstep. Meanwhile, only 6% of women have provided virtual gifts.