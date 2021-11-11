Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ambetter from Sunshine Health Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an online video public service announcement, Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians shares that the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization is fully vaccinated. Ambetter from Sunshine Health Senior Vice President Charlene Zein then joins Skully, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pewter Pirates, on the field to share why they both got the vaccine.

You can watch the video on Sunshine Health's YouTube Channel. It is also being featured on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers social media channels and can be shared from Sunshine Health's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn posts.

"We're honored to be an official partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only because they are champions on the field, but because they are champions of community health," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "Like Charlene says in the video, even if you are young and healthy, it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the protection of those around you. We all want to return to normal, and more people getting the vaccine is the only way that is going to happen."

