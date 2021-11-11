Outside Magazine Once Again Names Crestone Capital As One Of America's Top 50 Best Places To Work Colorado-based wealth management firm appears on the list for the third time

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital LLC, a multi-family office wealth management firm that provides services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced that Outside magazine ranked it the 37th best company to work for in the country.

The Crestone Capital team surviving the pandemic together.

"We have a culture that thrives on being nimble based on the needs of our clients, which creates an environment that keeps our team members engaged and committed to one another," said Jeff Burney, chief strategy officer of Crestone, an independent, 100% employee-owned firm that manages more than $3.4 billion in assets. "The pandemic has been difficult on every individual and organization, but it is clear from our fellow award winners that we all have found unique ways to celebrate one another in creative and meaningful ways during this challenging moment."

Outside's "Best Places to Work" program celebrates the innovative companies setting a new standard for a healthy work-life balance. The list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and Best Companies Group. The selection process began with an outreach effort that identified a wide range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations with employees working in an office in the United States. Participating companies were sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives and community outreach programs. The experts at the Best Companies Group then analyzed the results and selected the companies that best enable employees to pursue active lifestyles, while also supporting their social and environmental contributions.

Crestone Capital is one of 26 Colorado-based companies to make the 2021 list and credits its recognition to the fact it prioritizes people and clients over everything and strongly reinforces work-life integration and a work-hard, play-hard mentality. The firm has consistently provided a flexible work culture, including offering half-day Fridays, a fully stocked kitchen, company cruiser bikes, a generous health and wellness stipend, the ability to work from anywhere, employee team-building and appreciation events, and community volunteer opportunities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crestone leadership kept its team members' health and safety top of mind by immediately moving the company to fully remote and delivering bi-weekly mindfulness and wellness gifts to each employee's home. In addition, they created a "virtual team events" Slack channel where any team members could host a virtual event and invite the rest of the firm, including setting up Peloton competitions, Zoom Bingo, and a virtual tour of Sweet Farms, to name a few. Virtual weekly "office hours" and happy hours were established in an effort to keep everyone together, boost employee morale and promote collaboration.

