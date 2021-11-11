Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Ninth Year in a Row

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) today announced it has been ranked No. 32 on Military Times' Best for Vets: Employers 2021 list. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has made the list, which evaluates many factors that make a company or organization a good fit for military veterans.

Hormel Foods corporate logo

"We are proud that Hormel Foods isn't just a great place to work, it's also a great place for our veterans who are a vital part of our team," said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "We are proud of all of our veterans and service members, and it is an honor to be recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for nine years in a row."



This year, Military Times collaborated with Fors Marsh Group (FMG) to update the research methodology and analysis from previous years to provide a streamlined, user-friendly survey experience for participants. All survey changes were made based on subject matter expert reviews of the survey and rigorous qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews with Military Times subscribers. FMG designed, deployed, analyzed, and wrote the report for this year's survey.

"Military Times continues to set the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. Although often imitated, there is no other list that comes close to Best for Vets: Employers," says Mort Greenberg, SVP of media solutions at Military Times. "We stand by the rigor and soundness of this survey, which spotlights companies' employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers."

Hormel Foods actively recruits veterans and service members each year. In addition, the company has an employee resource group that provides assistance to current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company's culture, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

To view the complete Best for Vets: Employers list, visit https://bestforvets2021.militarytimes.com/

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $10 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.



Contact:

Dean Peters

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation