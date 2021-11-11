Deloitte and PERSUIT Announce a Joint Teaming to Transform Legal Department External Spend and Financial Management Deloitte will bring spend transformation consulting and operations support for legal departments alongside PERSUIT, a leading spend management technology platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and PERSUIT announced today they will team to help corporate legal departments drive legal spend transformation through the combined capabilities of Deloitte's comprehensive legal spend management services and PERSUIT's innovative enterprise platform for procuring legal services.

"Drawing on Deloitte's deep capabilities in legal spend management, paired with PERSUIT's capabilities to transform the process of engaging law firms and reducing legal costs, in-house legal departments can better navigate the process of outside counsel selection and management. We look forward to teaming with PERSUIT to meet the evolving needs of in-house legal departments," said Steven Walker, managing director, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP.

Legal departments engage outside law firms and other legal service providers on a daily basis and need tools and technology to help them streamline the processes involved as well as demonstrate value, savings and promotion of improved diversity outcomes across the legal supply chain. Competitive bidding has become increasingly popular as a management technique, but it is hard to manage manually. PERSUIT's technology can help improve the efficacy and efficiency of corporate counsel's management of external legal spend in a centralized, streamlined, automated, and data-driven manner.

Deloitte's Legal Business Services provides specialized services for legal departments in the area of outside spend management and legal procurement transformation, to help them navigate the process, metrics and cultural change needed to take advantage of PERSUIT's full capabilities. Additionally, Deloitte provides technical implementation support for PERSUIT's platform and project management, analytics, and pricing support to help legal department clients with end-to-end outside counsel management.

"By using PERSUIT's technology, legal teams can generate material cost savings and improved diversity outcomes quickly, and accelerate the competitive bidding process through a simple, scalable technology workflow to select the most suitable law firm for a particular matter or portfolio of matters," said Jim Delkousis, CEO and founder of PERSUIT. "Additionally, Global 200 firms are well acquainted with responding to matter pricing on PERSUIT's platform. Deloitte can help legal departments drive these outcomes by implementing and adopting PERSUIT's platform, which in turn, can be used to fund broader legal department initiatives. Teaming between Deloitte's spend management team and PERSUIT's team and capabilities is a watershed moment in this space."

About PERSUIT

PERSUIT is a Software as a Service ("SaaS") company specializing in legal RFP technology. The PERSUIT platform is self-service enabled and an out-of-the-box, cloud-based software application, providing in-house teams the ability to launch matter-based RFPs, RFIs, AFAs, Hourly Rate reviews, and Panel Convergence Programs using industry best practice templates. Request types can be used to drive price competition via real-time bidding to achieve true market pricing every time, delivering consistent savings on external legal spend. For more information, visit www.PERSUIT.com.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Tax LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

The Deloitte US firms do not practice law or provide legal advice.

