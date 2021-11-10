Venbrook Group Acquires Alpharetta Underwriters

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Alpharetta Underwriters, LLC ("Alpharetta") , a specialty Managing General Agent (MGA) providing tailored Excess & Surplus (E&S) solutions to the construction industry.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Alpharetta's team has over 70 years of combined industry underwriting experience and have distinguished itself as a best-in-class solutions provider in the E&S market specializing in construction risks. The acquisition will bolster Venbrook's growing portfolio of E&S programs, which already includes leading MGAs such as ComStar General Insurance Solutions and REAPA (commercial real estate) and Cardigan General (commercial transportation).

"We're thrilled to join Jason and the outstanding team at Venbrook," said Peter Bishop, President and CEO of Alpharetta. "We are impressed with the unique and growing platform that Venbrook has built around specialty underwriting programs as well as their retail, wholesale and claims service operations. They are the perfect partners to help us take Alpharetta to the next level in this next phase of our growth. Meanwhile, we look forward to continuing to provide the targeted, high-quality insurance solutions and client-centric service that our insured clients and wholesale partners have come to appreciate and expect from us."

"Peter and the Alpharetta team have established a truly exceptional franchise in just a few years since the company's exception," said Jason Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "They have built an outstanding reputation in the E&S wholesale market as the underwriters of choice for complex and challenging construction and contractor's risks. They provide responsive, creative, and effective risk solutions that are second to none in an increasingly complex and risky business environment. We could not be more excited to partner with Alpharetta in the years to come."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

For media inquiries only, please contact Rhonda Turner Gardner at rhonda@housecommunications.com or 408.316.9077.

View original content:

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC