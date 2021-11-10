Savills Boosts Three Executives to Key Leadership Roles

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills announces three key promotions as it continues its growth across North America. Ann Duncan has been promoted to vice chairman, chief strategy officer (CSO) and chief diversity officer (CDO), Dean Feratovic as chief Human resources officer (CHRO), and Michael Lassiter as vice president, corporate communications and engagement. The promotions occur during a pivotal time for Savills as the firm continues to expand its platform through strategic acquisitions and recruitment across its service lines.

"As our firm continues to evolve to meet the needs of our clients, it's important we have the correct leadership in position to achieve our goals of building a strong global platform," said Savills President David Lipson. "Ann, Dean, and Michael have proven success as innovators, and each possesses the specialized industry experience to drive our momentum, facilitate meaningful change, and support our purpose of shaping the future of real estate advisory."

As CSO, Duncan will lead the design and implementation of the firm's top corporate strategies and efficiently execute them. That will include forming and strengthening practice groups and sector-specific expertise and assessing acquisitions and partnerships. She will also oversee business development, creative services, marketing, events, and public relations.

In her role as CDO, Duncan will further the firm's industry-leading diversity and inclusion strategies. Her priorities will include ensuring Savills attracts, hires, and creates a diverse and engaged workforce. She will oversee the Building Inclusion and Diversity (BID) Board, its corresponding events, and the development of Savills employee resource groups (ERGs). Additionally, she will work closely with Savills Vice Chairman Janet Woods on the firm's pioneering Junior Broker Development Program.

Duncan serves on the North American Board of Directors, and she joined Savills in 2015 as head of occupier services after the acquisition of the firm she founded, Vertical Integration. Duncan's 30-year career in commercial real estate spans tenant representation, commercial brokerage, portfolio optimization, strategic consulting, development, and program management.

Feratovic will oversee all aspects of the firm's integrated human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, training and development, and employee and labor relations. Additionally, he will work closely with senior management and internal teams to ensure the company maintains an equitable culture and compliant business practices.

Feratovic joined Savills in 2000 and is a tenured member of the firm's human resources team. He has experience in various human resources disciplines, including strategic planning and implementation, organizational development, and diversity and inclusion.

Lassiter will be responsible for corporate communications strategies and public relations for functions for the US and Canadian markets. He was appointed to the Savills North American Management Board in May. Previously, he managed the corporate media strategy and public relations campaign for the firm's rebrand and repositioning in 2019, shortly after his promotion to public relations director. Lassiter established the company's employee resource group (ERG) program, co-founded the Black Excellence United (BeU) ERG, and will work alongside the leadership team on the firm's diversity and inclusion initiatives. He joined the firm in 2017 and was named to GlobeSt's Marketing Influencers list last year.

