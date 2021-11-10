Rob Clapper Named Air Force Association Chief Development Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association has appointed Robert H. Clapper II as Chief Development Officer, responsible for building relationships and raising funds through individual and corporate giving.

A Citadel graduate and decorated combat veteran, Clapper brings more than a decade of fundraising experience to his new role, most recently as Chief Development Officer of the "Folded Flag Foundation," and a lifelong interest in and commitment to the armed forces.

"Having a chief development officer of Rob's caliber is critical to achieving our mission," said AFA Chairman Gerald Murray. "We can't educate the public, advocate for air and space power, or support our Airmen and Guardians without first raising the funds needed to run these programs, hire professional staff, and tell the Air Force and Space Force story. Focusing and coordinating our fundraising is a critical responsibility for this association."

Clapper's hiring follows a year-long search, said AFA President Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bruce "Orville" Wright. His background, beginning with his experience as a cadet at The Citadel, and continuing through his Army career and master's degrees from Liberty University and the University of Maryland, fulfills the goals envisioned when AFA defined the need for a chief development officer in its strategic plan.

"As a combat veteran who fought on the ground, Rob understands better than most how essential the Air and Space Forces are to survival and victory on the modern battlefield," Wright said. "As a fundraiser, he also knows what it means to communicate the values and meaning of our Association to others and to forge the personal relationships that build donor confidence. We are fortunate to have him as our teammate."

Clapper said his first task is to build and strengthen relationships with the association's 100,000 members and to assess existing programs and growth opportunities to build a more comprehensive development plan.

"Joining the AFA team is both an honor and a privilege," said Clapper. "I am humbled to serve alongside an amazing team that is fully committed to supporting the great men and women that serve our nation. I look forward to meeting all the wonderful people who make AFA so special."

An independent non-profit association, AFA is the single-largest professional military association dedicated to air and space power and to the advancement of aerospace education at every level. Founded in 1946, AFA this year celebrates 75 years dedicated to promoting dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; honoring and supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and remembering and respecting the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

